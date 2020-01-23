|
FREDERICK BECKER 15.9.1944 - 1.1.2020 Late of Maramingo Creek, Genoa. Beloved husband of Tanyia. Dearest son of the late Alex & Winifred Becker. Dear brother & brother-in-law of Alex (dec), Wilma, Kevin (dec), Irene & Robert Allan, Ron & Vanessa (dec). Dear son-in-law of the late John Dowton (Snr) & Marion Moon. Dear brother-in-law of Steve, Mark, Lyn, Kellie, John and Matthew. Please direct funeral enquiries to JOHN R WHYMAN FUNERAL SERVICES BEGA 6492 4111
Published in Eden Magnet on Jan. 23, 2020