Home
Services
John R Whyman Funeral Services
1 Little Church St
Bega, New South Wales 2550
(02) 6492 4111
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick BECKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick BECKER


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Frederick BECKER Notice
FREDERICK BECKER 15.9.1944 - 1.1.2020 Late of Maramingo Creek, Genoa. Beloved husband of Tanyia. Dearest son of the late Alex & Winifred Becker. Dear brother & brother-in-law of Alex (dec), Wilma, Kevin (dec), Irene & Robert Allan, Ron & Vanessa (dec). Dear son-in-law of the late John Dowton (Snr) & Marion Moon. Dear brother-in-law of Steve, Mark, Lyn, Kellie, John and Matthew. Please direct funeral enquiries to JOHN R WHYMAN FUNERAL SERVICES BEGA 6492 4111
Published in Eden Magnet on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frederick's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -