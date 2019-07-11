Home
Services
Sapphire Coast Funerals
Munje Street
Pambula, New South Wales 2549
(02) 6495 7077
Resources
More Obituaries for Myra EYGENRAAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Myra EYGENRAAM


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Myra EYGENRAAM Notice
Myra EYGENRAAM (nee Tait) 28.7.1934 - 2.7.2019 Loving wife and soul mate of Harry for 60 Years Loving mother of Lynda, Steven & Ally, Thelma & John, Paul & Tanya. Treasured Grandmother of Natalie, Jason, Adam, Carley, Tristan, Carl, Felicity, Tanya, Damian, Bentia, Kodi & Paige. Great grandmother of 14. Fought a courageous battle. Now at peace. Forever in our hearts. -------------- Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral for the late Myra EYGENRAAM, of Eden, which will be held Today, Thursday 11 July 2019, commencing at 11.00AM. in the Chapel of Sapphire Coast Funerals, Pambula, This will be followed by a Private Cremation. SAPPHIRE COAST FUNERALS 02 6495 7077
Published in Eden Magnet on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.