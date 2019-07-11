|
|
Myra EYGENRAAM (nee Tait) 28.7.1934 - 2.7.2019 Loving wife and soul mate of Harry for 60 Years Loving mother of Lynda, Steven & Ally, Thelma & John, Paul & Tanya. Treasured Grandmother of Natalie, Jason, Adam, Carley, Tristan, Carl, Felicity, Tanya, Damian, Bentia, Kodi & Paige. Great grandmother of 14. Fought a courageous battle. Now at peace. Forever in our hearts. -------------- Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral for the late Myra EYGENRAAM, of Eden, which will be held Today, Thursday 11 July 2019, commencing at 11.00AM. in the Chapel of Sapphire Coast Funerals, Pambula, This will be followed by a Private Cremation. SAPPHIRE COAST FUNERALS 02 6495 7077
Published in Eden Magnet on July 11, 2019